‘It’s important to understand how neighbors live’: Cedar Rapids church hosts discussion of Native American issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Instead of a sermon, a speaker at the pulpit of Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist on Saturday was giving a history lesson.

“There are four tribes that have sovereign lands in Iowa,” said Dr. Sebastian Braun, anthropologist and director of American Indian Studies at Iowa State University. “That’s something that most people don’t know.”

Sebastian Braun said most people don’t know too much at all about Native American culture in Iowa.

”If we don’t learn about Native peoples in school or—you know, then we can easily come to conclusion that there are no Native peoples in Iowa, you know, especially if you don’t live in Tama County,” said Braun.

Kathy Juba, a member of the church’s Social Justice Committee, said events like this one fit in with her church’s mission.

“Because for our church, one of the basic principles is...that we work together for diversity and against racism and oppression,” said Juba.

Juba said Peoples Church has had ties to the Native American community since the 1970s, when the church supported members of the American Indian Movement during a federal trial in Cedar Rapids. She said, since then, there are lots of new ways to support the Native American community, along with new questions.

“Things like, what do you call Native Americans? Is it okay to say Native Americans?...Another thing that has become popular is to do land acknowledgement statements. There are thoughts about how to do those correctly. So we’re hoping to gain some insight into those things and more,” said Juba.

Both Juba and Braun said, ultimately, the talk was about getting to know your neighbor.

“It’s important to understand...how neighbors live,” said Braun.

Juba added, “We all need to learn more about people who are different than us... it lessens the amount of otherness that we tend to have.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.