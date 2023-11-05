Show You Care
Iowa Raptor Project teaches people about falconry ahead of World Falconry Day

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City had the opportunity to learn about falconry from experts.

The Iowa Raptor Project held an event at the University of Iowa Museum of Natural History ahead of World Falconry Day.

The group works on conservation efforts for birds of prey and their habitats.

People got the chance to learn about the history of falconry and its equipment - and even see some of the birds.

Staff say they hope this event gets more people interested in the practice.

“I think falconry it’s it kind of stays behind the curtains a lot I think it’s important for people to know about falconry what it takes what techniques we have used to kind of help Raptor populations get to this point,” said the Director of the Iowa Raptor Project.

World Falconry Day is November 16th.

