Iowa Children’s Museum gets rid of Halloween pumpkins in creative way with annual ‘Jack Splat’

IOWA City, Iowa (KCRG) -People with leftover Halloween pumpkins got the chance to get rid of them in a fun way this morning.

The Iowa Children’s Museum held its annual ‘Jack Splat’ event this morning.

People brought their leftover pumpkins and had them thrown off of the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp in Iowa City.

Organizers say the event was also an opportunity for kids to learn.

“There’s a lot of physics involved obviously in the in the act of the pumpkin dropping from the fourth story of the parking ramp so we love that aspect of it the sounds there’s all sorts of things that they can learn but also you know we’re just here to have fun,” said Executive Director Jeff Capps.

The event also featured food from local businesses and activities for families.

