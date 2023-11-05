Show You Care
Family displaced after house fire

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids family is without a home after a fire. The fire started in the garage.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a home in the 300 block of Eastland Drive southeast just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters say they arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the back side of the garage. Officials say a woman, a dog and cat were inside at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

The house has smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

