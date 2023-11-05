Cedar Rapids: Operation Quickfind for 15 year old boy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 15 year old boy.

Jayson Lacy-Bullock was last seen on November 4th, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Oakland Rd. Hy-Vee. He was wearing a bright-greenish t-shirt, gray pants, and black and white Nike’s.

Lacy-Bullock is 5′0″, weights 90 lbs. and has brown short hair and blue eyes. He has been diagnosed with multiple mental health issues and needs his medicine.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jayson Lacy-Bullock, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

