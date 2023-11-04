Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sunday will pretty much be a carbon copy of Saturday

Sunshine and above normal temperatures continue for your Sunday.
By Erik Dean
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Albeit some cloud cover throughout the day, overall it was not a bad day at all across Eastern Iowa with light wind and highs in the 50s & 60s.

In terms of temperature, we will warm up again for your Sunday and like Saturday, we will see a nice amount of sunshine. The only difference is the wind will start to pick up a little bit.

The mid-60s will continue for your Monday before we start to drop the temperature yet again. It will be a slow drop as we head into next weekend but a drop nonetheless.

We will go back into the upper-50s for Tuesday & Wednesday, Upper-40s & Low-50s for Thursday and into next weekend.

In terms of precipitation, rain chances cannot be ruled out for Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning.

Do not forget to set your clocks BACK an hour tonight before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
RAGBRAI organizers are already counting down the days until next year's ride.
RAGBRAI unveils new logo, upcoming dates for 2024
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
Thursday’s county board of supervisors meeting was heated as the former county board of health...
Benton Co. Supervisors holds tumultuous meeting over board of health
Postal worker injured in dog attack in Marengo

Latest News

Sunshine and above normal temperatures continue for your Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast
A seasonal Saturday
A seasonal Saturday
A seasonal Saturday
A seasonal Saturday
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast, Saturday, Morning, November 4th