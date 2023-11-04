Sunday will pretty much be a carbon copy of Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Albeit some cloud cover throughout the day, overall it was not a bad day at all across Eastern Iowa with light wind and highs in the 50s & 60s.

In terms of temperature, we will warm up again for your Sunday and like Saturday, we will see a nice amount of sunshine. The only difference is the wind will start to pick up a little bit.

The mid-60s will continue for your Monday before we start to drop the temperature yet again. It will be a slow drop as we head into next weekend but a drop nonetheless.

We will go back into the upper-50s for Tuesday & Wednesday, Upper-40s & Low-50s for Thursday and into next weekend.

In terms of precipitation, rain chances cannot be ruled out for Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning.

Do not forget to set your clocks BACK an hour tonight before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.