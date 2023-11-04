Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley

Iowa place-kicker Drew Stevens (18) boots a winning 52-yard field goal during the second half...
Iowa place-kicker Drew Stevens (18) boots a winning 52-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Drew Stevens nailed a tiebreaking 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds, and Iowa beat Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Anyone who predicted a baseball score with two teams not known for moving the ball meeting at the iconic ballpark weren’t that far off.

Tied for the Big Ten West lead and last in the nation in total offense, Iowa (7-2, 4-2) answered after Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) drove for a tying touchdown with just under two minutes remaining.

The Hawkeyes, aided by a 23-yard pass from Deacon Hill to Kaleb Brown, drove from the 28 to the Northwestern 35. After missing a 53-yarder off the upright in the first quarter, Stevens nailed one on fourth-and-7 to make it 10-7 with 14 seconds remaining, delighting the large contingent of fans wearing black and gold.

Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) grabbed a 7-0 lead after Anterio Thompson blocked Hunter Renner’s punt early in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes took over at the Northwestern 25. Drew Hill rolled to his right and hit Addison Ostrenga for a 2-yard touchdown.

Northwestern drove to the Iowa 1 midway through the fourth quarter, only to get stopped on three straight plays. The Wildcats however had another huge opportunity after the Hawkeyes went three-and-out.

A.J. Henning returned a punt 23 yards to the 21, and Brendan Sullivan hit Cam Johnson with a 5-yard touchdown, tying it with just under two minutes remaining.

Hill threw for just 65 yards, completing 10 of 15 passes with a touchdown and an interception. Leshon Williams ran for 79 yards, giving him 1,032 in his career, and the Hawkeyes bounced back from a loss to Minnesota two weeks earlier.

The game was Northwestern’s third at Wrigley in 14 years. And the Friendly Confines haven’t been so welcoming, with the Wildcats losing all three.

Sullivan was 12 of 19 with 81 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern. Theran Johnson intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second quarter, but the Wildcats lost their second in a row.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: Credit the defense again. As for the offense? Well, the announcement Monday by interim athletic director Beth Goetz that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return next season did not provide an immediate spark.

Northwestern: Though they came up short, the surprising Wildcats once again made things difficult for their opponent.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Rutgers on Nov. 11.

Northwestern: Visits Wisconsin on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
RAGBRAI organizers are already counting down the days until next year's ride.
RAGBRAI unveils new logo, upcoming dates for 2024
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
Thursday’s county board of supervisors meeting was heated as the former county board of health...
Benton Co. Supervisors holds tumultuous meeting over board of health
Postal worker injured in dog attack in Marengo

Latest News

Northern Iowa Logo
Cook sets Northern Iowa scoring record in 50-6 romp over Western Illinois
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 11
Univ. of Dubuque first in Iowa to have collegiate men’s and women’s hockey programs
Univ. of Dubuque first in Iowa to have collegiate men’s and women’s hockey programs
Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship
Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship