A seasonal Saturday

A seasonal Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a quiet morning in Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs rising into the 50s. Tonight will be peaceful as well with lows dropping into the 30s with a mostly clear sky. Also, tonight we will gain an hour of sleep when clocks turn back.  

A seasonal Saturday
A seasonal Saturday

Sunday and Beyond

Clouds are expected to build into the area for Sunday with temperatures reaching the 60s. A few rain showers will be possible on Monday and Wednesday of this week with temperatures staying in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. The second half of the week looks cooler with highs only in the 40s beginning on Thursday.

A seasonal Saturday
A seasonal Saturday

