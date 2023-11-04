Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Learn about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

Learn about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Acorn and Butternut Squash

Storing:

  • Store uncut squash in a dark, dry, cool place for 3 to 6 months.
  • Freeze cooked squash for up to 3 months.
  • Store cut squash pieces in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Preparing:

  • Microwave squash for a few minutes to soften before cutting.
  • Cut squash in half, remove seeds, then bake (flesh side down) at 375°F until tender, usually 30 to 40 minutes.
  • You can also steam, roast cubes, or microwave.

Health benefits:

  • Vitamin A
  • Vitamin C
  • Folic acid
  • Magnesium
  • Potassium
  • Vitamin E in butternut squash

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
RAGBRAI organizers are already counting down the days until next year's ride.
RAGBRAI unveils new logo, upcoming dates for 2024
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
Thursday’s county board of supervisors meeting was heated as the former county board of health...
Benton Co. Supervisors holds tumultuous meeting over board of health
Postal worker injured in dog attack in Marengo

Latest News

Learn about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
Chiefs want to be 'world's team' by going global with star power and Super Bowl success
Chiefs want to be ‘world’s team’ by going global with star power and Super Bowl success
The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on 2 pieces of bread a day, UN official says
The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on 2 pieces of bread a day, UN official says
Kevin Harvick heads into final race of NASCAR career looking toward next phases of racing life
Kevin Harvick heads into final race of NASCAR career looking toward next phases of racing life