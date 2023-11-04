Learn about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about acorn squash and butternut squash in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.
Acorn and Butternut Squash
Storing:
- Store uncut squash in a dark, dry, cool place for 3 to 6 months.
- Freeze cooked squash for up to 3 months.
- Store cut squash pieces in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Preparing:
- Microwave squash for a few minutes to soften before cutting.
- Cut squash in half, remove seeds, then bake (flesh side down) at 375°F until tender, usually 30 to 40 minutes.
- You can also steam, roast cubes, or microwave.
Health benefits:
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin C
- Folic acid
- Magnesium
- Potassium
- Vitamin E in butternut squash
