Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eviction filings are at an all-time high in Johnson County at 744 as of October. To help tenants keep their homes, the county board of supervisors is allocating more money toward an eviction prevention program -- expanding the budget from $60,000 to $140,000.

“Obviously there are a lot of people who struggle to live in Johnson County, it’s the most expensive county in Iowa in which to live, housing is really expensive, there’s a lot of low-wage jobs,” said Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan.

There’s a wide range of households that meet the requirements of the program.

“We do ask about income and household assets. Because most of our funding requires them to be low income, but we do have other funding that does not require it,” said Jim Kringlen with Iowa Legal Aid.

And the county works with the tenant and landlord to intervene before evictions take place. The goal is to work something out between both parties in order to get the back rent paid and keep the tenants stably in their homes.

“I think in general this is the kind of thing that’s probably a positive for us all the time,” said Sullivan. “We can just continue to do it if we the ability and funds.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.