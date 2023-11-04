Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion program

Eviction filings are at an all-time high in Johnson County at 744 as of October.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eviction filings are at an all-time high in Johnson County at 744 as of October. To help tenants keep their homes, the county board of supervisors is allocating more money toward an eviction prevention program -- expanding the budget from $60,000 to $140,000.

“Obviously there are a lot of people who struggle to live in Johnson County, it’s the most expensive county in Iowa in which to live, housing is really expensive, there’s a lot of low-wage jobs,” said Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan.

There’s a wide range of households that meet the requirements of the program.

“We do ask about income and household assets. Because most of our funding requires them to be low income, but we do have other funding that does not require it,” said Jim Kringlen with Iowa Legal Aid.

And the county works with the tenant and landlord to intervene before evictions take place. The goal is to work something out between both parties in order to get the back rent paid and keep the tenants stably in their homes.

“I think in general this is the kind of thing that’s probably a positive for us all the time,” said Sullivan. “We can just continue to do it if we the ability and funds.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
An Iowa family is reunited with their dog after nearly five months.
Iowa family reunited with dog after nearly 5 months
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season

Latest News

Traffic jam on a highway.
New “Safety Corridors” appear along Iowa’s deadliest highways
Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion...
Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion program
Iowa Farmers are helping the DOT prepare for winter with Natural Snow Fences
Iowa Farmers are helping the DOT prepare for winter with Natural Snow Fences
KCRG First Alert Forecast