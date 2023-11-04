Johnson County Administration employees prepare for remodel

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The county is temporarily moving several of its officers as the Johnson County administrative building undergoes a major remodeling.

It was part of a $7.3 million remodel of the administration building. It was funded using ARPA funding.

Some Johnson County workers packed up and moved to another building. Residents will need to find them at a new location.

“Everything, everything has to get moved,” said Johnson County Treasurer Scott Finlayson.

Finlayson and his team were the ones moving on Friday. He said his department was one of the busiest saying they see about 80 people every day. People would now have to pay their property taxes and register their vehicles at the Health and Human Services building next door.

However, the Treasurer’s Office isn’t the only one moving.

“Everything that was in the administration building, the Treasurer’s Office, Recorder’s Office, Auditor’s Office, Planning Development and Sustainability, and the Assessor’s office, all of those will no be across the street in the Health and Human Services building,” said Johnson County Media Specialist JJ Johnson.

Johnson said making sure people knew where to go was the biggest challenge, but the repairs were necessary for a 40-year-old building that needed a new HVAC system, easier public accessibility, and a fire suppression system.

“We are not only making aesthetic changes, but we’re making wholesale safety changes and accessibility changes,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the work won’t be done until July of next year, so people will need to adjust to the changes for a long period of time.

“This can be stressful, but I think we have a good team, and I think what we all said was we’re going to get through this all together,” said Finlayson.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.