The Cedar Rapids Police Department arrested a teenager in relation to the threat made to Metro High School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy for threatening Cedar Rapids’ Metro High School.

On October 27th, the teenager posted a threat against the high school on social media. The threat was then circulated on social media by many people. Once investigators and Cedar Rapids Police were notified, they discerned that the threat wasn’t credible. Therefore, schools were told to run normally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer for Metro High School was in contact with the investigators and the school staff during the incident.

On Friday, the 17-year-old male was found by the Cedar Rapids Police, taken to detention, and charged with Intimidation with a Weapon, which is a Class D felony. The teenager who was arrested is not a student in the Cedar Rapids school district.

