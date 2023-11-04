Big Fall Book Sale returns to Cedar Rapids Public Library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, The Cedar Rapids Public Library may be the place to get started.

The Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding the annual Fall Book Sale this weekend during regular business hours. The sale will span both floors of the library with many of the books being priced around three, two, and one dollar. All children’s books are priced at one dollar.

Money raised during the sale will go right back to the library in the form of a grant for various literacy programs, including the Summer Dare program.

”We really pride ourselves on getting books into the hands of people and by making them available at reasonable prices, as well as book donations that we do to nonprofit agencies, we know that we are contributing to the literacy of our community,” said Libby Slappey, President of the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

That book sale continues today through Sunday. Sunday is box day where for $10, people can fill an entire box with books. The sale will also have new books as Giftables.

