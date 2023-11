GILBERTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Winfield-Mount Union stays unbeaten on the season as the Wolves defeated Don Bosco 34-29 in the eight-player quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Dons finish the season with a 9-2 overall record.

The Wolves improve to 11-0 and will face Bishop Garrigan (10-1) on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10:00 A.M.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.