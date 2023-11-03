University of Iowa offers local paraeducators mental health training

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of 100 Iowa paraeducators was recently selected for a new mental health training fellowship offered by the University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health.

“Education professionals are a key critical piece to our school systems here in the United States, and oftentimes, unfortunately, they are very much ignored. They aren’t provided the kind of support and the training and the education that they so very much want, need and deserve,” said Kari Vogelgesang, Director of Professional Development, Scanlan Center for School Mental Health.

This fellowship is the first of its kind in the state, and its goal is to provide paraeducators with the needed skills in mental health literacy, relationship-building, suicide screening, immediate crisis response, and restorative practices, all of which will help create an environment of inclusion and wellness within classrooms and schools.

“We’re teaching them different skills, for sure. But a portion of this is also teaching them how to identify the people who can really start to dig in and work with them on some wellness or mental health challenges that they’re that they’re experiencing,” said Vogelgesang.

Vogelgesang and three other educators jointly developed “BEST+WELL,” a transformative approach to mental health training, ensuring educators can better support the well-being of their students while prioritizing their own. The “BEST+WELL” curriculum consists of five key components, represented by the acronym itself.

It starts with “Broaching” mental health conversations, teaching educators how to recognize signs and initiate discussions in a supportive manner. “Empathy Building” follows, which emphasizes the importance of approaching these discussions with care and empathy and fostering strong relationships with the students. Educators also learn to recognize signs of distress, trauma, or suicide, empowering them to provide timely support. “Triage and Referral” skills enable them to connect students with professional help when needed, without expecting educators to act as counselors or mental health professionals.

In addition, participants will develop tools to have insight into their own mental health and “WELLbeing” needs, as well as how to set up a personal “WELLness” plan.

Paraeducators from area school districts who are participating include, Bettendorf, Clinton, Muscatine, and North Scott Community School Districts. Qualifying school districts received $15,000 per eligible paraeducator to cover travel, lodging, and substitute costs for the trainings as well as to invest in the growth of their entire paraeducator program.

