Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Taft Middle School sets up portable classrooms amidst dome closure

School officials say the space will help the flow of traffic throughout the school
KCRG-TV9 News First at 4
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids is setting up portable classrooms for students following the closure of their domes.

The roughly 570 Students at Taft Middle School have been struggling to make do with less space.

Inspectors closed the domes last month after finding major signs of deterioration in the support beams.

Normally, classroom space, the cafeteria, and other essential school spaces are under the domes. But with their closure, teachers are holding class in the foyer of the building just behind the front doors.

But this solution leaves both students and staff feeling cramped.

Taft say these portable classrooms are going to make life much easier for everyone involved.

“Any time you can increase your square-footage for your classrooms that’s going to really benefit the kids. That’s also going to take some of those classrooms out of the foyer area and free up some space within the building, just for the flow of traffic within the building.” said Taft Director of Operations Chad Schumacher.

Schumacher also told KCRG-TV9 engineers were onsite this morning to asses the next steps for the domes, which he says should hopefully reopen within the next few months.

Taft also has plans in place to move a second portable classroom to campus, allowing band to rehearse in the new space rather than the foyer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season
An Iowa family is reunited with their dog after nearly five months.
Iowa family reunited with dog after nearly 5 months

Latest News

People are getting another chance to take home items from the former Iowa Wesleyan campus in...
Iowa Wesleyan giving away books from library for free
Credit to KCRG
Hy-Vee Dietitians Offering 1,500 Free A1C Screenings During the Month of November
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds annual fall book sale
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds annual fall book sale
Texas Ranger fans are probably still celebrating after the team won its first World Series....
Marion Man goes viral in emotional video after Rangers World Series win