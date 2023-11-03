Taft Middle School sets up portable classrooms amidst dome closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids is setting up portable classrooms for students following the closure of their domes.

The roughly 570 Students at Taft Middle School have been struggling to make do with less space.

Inspectors closed the domes last month after finding major signs of deterioration in the support beams.

Normally, classroom space, the cafeteria, and other essential school spaces are under the domes. But with their closure, teachers are holding class in the foyer of the building just behind the front doors.

But this solution leaves both students and staff feeling cramped.

Taft say these portable classrooms are going to make life much easier for everyone involved.

“Any time you can increase your square-footage for your classrooms that’s going to really benefit the kids. That’s also going to take some of those classrooms out of the foyer area and free up some space within the building, just for the flow of traffic within the building.” said Taft Director of Operations Chad Schumacher.

Schumacher also told KCRG-TV9 engineers were onsite this morning to asses the next steps for the domes, which he says should hopefully reopen within the next few months.

Taft also has plans in place to move a second portable classroom to campus, allowing band to rehearse in the new space rather than the foyer.

