Postal worker injured in dog attack in Marengo

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Post Office worker was hurt in an attack by two pit bulls while she was delivering mail in Marengo last month.

Police said the worker had just dropped off mail at a home in the 500 block of W. Washington Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 when the dogs ran out of the door and attacked her.

When police arrived, they said the woman had severe lacerations and puncture wounds to her right arm.

The postal worker refused transport to the hospital, opting instead to be taken back to the post office.

The owners of the dogs were cited for vicious dog and harboring an unlicensed dog. The owners confirmed the dogs had not been vaccinated.

Law enforcement said they later saw the dogs in a kennel on the front porch of the home and that they showed no signs of rabies.

USPS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The safety of our delivery employees and the aim to provide great customer service are both paramount to who we are as an organization. Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious issue. One bite or fall can cause a serious injury; they are painful yet they can be prevented. We request all customers keep their dogs restrained during normal delivery hours to protect the safety of the letter carriers.”

