NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman

Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re now learning about why the president of Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) has been on administrative leave for more than three weeks.

Dr. Herbert Riedel started in the role in the summer of 2022 but was placed on paid administrative leave without a public explanation on October 8th, 2023.

On Monday, Riedel wrote a letter to the ‘Driftless Journal’ publication saying the Board of Trustees put him on leave as retaliation for complaints he made about Trustee member, Jim Anderson.

He says Anderson micro-managed the college and interfered with his day-to-day management - even claiming Anderson potentially violated Iowa’s campaign ethics and open meetings laws. Riedel says when he alerted NICC’s attorney about his concerns, the board put him on leave.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to NICC for comment on Riedel’s claim. They say he was placed on paid administrative leave for the following three reasons:

  • Issues raised during his initial evaluation
  • Complaints regarding hiring practices
  • Complaints regarding treatment of administrative staff

NICC also says it has not received any formal complaints regarding violations of campaign ethics or open meeting laws.

