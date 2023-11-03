Show You Care
Mount Vernon earns 3A state runner-up after 3-1 loss to Western Christian

The Mustangs played in the final day of the 2023 volleyball season, but couldn’t get past defending 2A state champions Western Christian.
By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mustangs played in the final day of the 2023 volleyball season, but couldn’t get past defending 2A state champions Western Christian.

Mount Vernon lost 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18) despite 25 kills from junior Chloe Meester and 43 assists from junior Sydney Huber.

“So proud of our team,” said head coach Maggie Willems. “What a great season, what a great state tournament run we had.”

That season ends at 35-5. The Mustangs will graduate four seniors.

