Mild temperatures for the first weekend of November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mild November weekend is instore with variable cloud cover and seasonal to above average temperatures.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Despite the clouds, the warmer start and a southwest breeze ahead of a weak cold front should be enough to push our highs back into the mid to upper 50s in most locations. That front has the potential to produce a shower or two as it passes through the TV9 viewing area, but the chance is quite slim. If you are lucky enough to experience one of these showers (most areas won’t), they will be brief and likely provide enough rain to wet the pavement and not much else. Skies clear this evening and tongiht as we dip to the 30s. Winds shift from the south today to more out of the north behind this front and temperatures fall a touch to the mid 50s Saturday to begin the weekend.

The weekend overall looks pretty decent at this point, with shower chances dwindling so much that we have removed them entirely for the time period from Saturday through Sunday’s daytime hours. Saturday will likely have a bit more sunshine than Sunday, with winds picking up into Sunday as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Saturday, and upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. It should be a great weekend to tidy up the yard or even begin on early holiday decorating. Another warm one is expected Monday before a slow and subtle cool down next week.

Look for near to above average temperatures this weekend. (KCRG)

By Sunday night into early Monday, a few showers could take place as a storm system passes nearby. The best chances will likely stay to our north and east, but we cannot rule them out during this time. This is amid an otherwise warm day on Monday, with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 60s for most of the area.

Election Day on Tuesday looks solid as far as the weather is concerned, but a few more showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Again, like the Monday chance, the overall risk is slight and the amounts from both will be light.

Temperatures turn a little cooler behind that midweek storm system, with highs back below normal in the mid to upper 40s. Dry conditions are likely as the work and school week winds down.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.