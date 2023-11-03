Mild November weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The forecast has been trending drier as we head toward the weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

In fact, Saturday and Sunday look to stay dry with only a slight chance for a shower late Sunday night into early Monday. As a result, the temperatures stay milder than normal. Highs stay in the middle 50s to lower 60s with lows near freezing.

Weekend Forecast (KCRG)

Election day next week looks good weatherwise with an additional slight chance for showers on Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.