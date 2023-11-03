Show You Care
Mild November weekend ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The forecast has been trending drier as we head toward the weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

In fact, Saturday and Sunday look to stay dry with only a slight chance for a shower late Sunday night into early Monday. As a result, the temperatures stay milder than normal. Highs stay in the middle 50s to lower 60s with lows near freezing.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCRG)

Election day next week looks good weatherwise with an additional slight chance for showers on Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

