Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Farmers are helping the DOT prepare for winter with Natural Snow Fences

Iowa Farmers are helping the DOT prepare for winter with Natural Snow Fences
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fresh snow glittering over the landscape is a scene Iowans can enjoy every winter. However, driving along the highways in that snow is less than enjoyable and can be dangerous when it blows over or builds up.

That’s something Paul Bierschenk, a long-time participator in the Iowa DOT’s Natural Snow Fence Program, tries to prevent. “When you drive at night and you get inclement weather and you’re driving a school bus at night it’s nice to have them snow fences since because then you can see exactly where the snow fences are and you can’t see them on the fields, you know it as a driver that the snow fences are there,” Biershcenk explained.

To help limit that buildup, the Iowa DOT is asking farmers to use some of their crops to create a natural snow fence.

“It was started as a way to improve the overall safety on the roadway, especially in areas of blowing or drifting snow.” Brett Corkery, a Highway Tech Associate with the DOT in Urbana explained.

Farmers leave behind a few rows of corn or hay bales to create a barrier between their fields and the road, preventing snow from blowing onto the highways. Iowa averages between 50 and 70 miles of temporary and natural snow fence across the entire state.

The DOT has been running the program for over 20 years. Both the farmers and the DOT have seen benefits from the natural fences.

“When you drive around in the winter you can definitely see it, it’s just a definitive line where the corn is, the road will be clear almost. You know, and the visibility is increased greatly and yeah. Not having to put the salt down, wear and tear on the blades and, you know, just the time of the employee in the truck.” Michael Gallup, an Area Advisor for the DOT said.

Farmers are compensated for the crops they use to create the fence.

“Every year they go off of August 1st they take the cash price of like the Chicago Board of trade or like the futures and let’s say roughly 5 dollars this year, they’ll get compensated 7 dollars for that bushel of corn and they go off of, how many rows, like previously noted 8 to 24 rows and then just the average yield of that corn crop that year,” Gallup stated.

Paul is happy to help keep the roads clear.

“Before I started it, I’d seen the benefit of the guys who did it before and knew it would benefit everybody. Um, so I’m kinda glad I was involved with it.” Biershcenk remembered.

Keeping Iowa’s roads a bit safer when the flakes begin falling.

Click here if you’re interested in participating in the snow fence program.

.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
An Iowa family is reunited with their dog after nearly five months.
Iowa family reunited with dog after nearly 5 months
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season

Latest News

Traffic jam on a highway.
New “Safety Corridors” appear along Iowa’s deadliest highways
South Carolina sits at the top of a list for eviction notices meaning low-income renters are...
Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion program
Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion...
Johnson County evictions continue to grow, Board of Supervisors expands funding for diversion program
KCRG First Alert Forecast