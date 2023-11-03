Iowa Farmers are helping the DOT prepare for winter with Natural Snow Fences

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fresh snow glittering over the landscape is a scene Iowans can enjoy every winter. However, driving along the highways in that snow is less than enjoyable and can be dangerous when it blows over or builds up.

That’s something Paul Bierschenk, a long-time participator in the Iowa DOT’s Natural Snow Fence Program, tries to prevent. “When you drive at night and you get inclement weather and you’re driving a school bus at night it’s nice to have them snow fences since because then you can see exactly where the snow fences are and you can’t see them on the fields, you know it as a driver that the snow fences are there,” Biershcenk explained.

To help limit that buildup, the Iowa DOT is asking farmers to use some of their crops to create a natural snow fence.

“It was started as a way to improve the overall safety on the roadway, especially in areas of blowing or drifting snow.” Brett Corkery, a Highway Tech Associate with the DOT in Urbana explained.

Farmers leave behind a few rows of corn or hay bales to create a barrier between their fields and the road, preventing snow from blowing onto the highways. Iowa averages between 50 and 70 miles of temporary and natural snow fence across the entire state.

The DOT has been running the program for over 20 years. Both the farmers and the DOT have seen benefits from the natural fences.

“When you drive around in the winter you can definitely see it, it’s just a definitive line where the corn is, the road will be clear almost. You know, and the visibility is increased greatly and yeah. Not having to put the salt down, wear and tear on the blades and, you know, just the time of the employee in the truck.” Michael Gallup, an Area Advisor for the DOT said.

Farmers are compensated for the crops they use to create the fence.

“Every year they go off of August 1st they take the cash price of like the Chicago Board of trade or like the futures and let’s say roughly 5 dollars this year, they’ll get compensated 7 dollars for that bushel of corn and they go off of, how many rows, like previously noted 8 to 24 rows and then just the average yield of that corn crop that year,” Gallup stated.

Paul is happy to help keep the roads clear.

“Before I started it, I’d seen the benefit of the guys who did it before and knew it would benefit everybody. Um, so I’m kinda glad I was involved with it.” Biershcenk remembered.

Keeping Iowa’s roads a bit safer when the flakes begin falling.

Click here if you’re interested in participating in the snow fence program.

