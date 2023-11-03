Hy-Vee Dietitians Offering 1,500 Free A1C Screenings During the Month of November

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that it will provide 1,500 free A1C screenings at select Hy-Vee stores throughout its eight-state region for National Diabetes Month during the month of November.

This blood test measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months. This is a common test to indicate prediabetes or diabetes.

Registration is required for the free A1C screening and can be made online. Once registered, a local Hy-Vee dietitian will reach out to schedule a screening based on availability.

Free A1C screenings are only available while supplies last and are provided in partnership with CeraVe, Good Measure, Catalina Crunch, Dexcom and Blue Diamond Almonds.

Hy-Vee Stores Offering A1C Screening Locations During November 2023

IOWA

Altoona Hy-Vee 108 8th St. SW, Altoona, IA 50009

Ames West Hy-Vee 3800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50014

North Ankeny Boulevard Hy-Vee 410 N Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023

Prairie Trail Hy-Vee 2510 SW State St., Ankeny, IA 50023

College Square Hy-Vee 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Edgewood Hy-Vee 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52411

Mount Vernon Hy-Vee 4035 Mount Vernon Road SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Chariton Hy-Vee 2001 W. Court Ave. Chariton, IA 50049

Charles City Hy-Vee 901 Kelly St., Charles City, IA 50616

Crosspark Road Hy-Vee 3285 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA 52317

Corydon Hy-Vee 103 E. Jackson St., Corydon, IA 50060

Madison Avenue Hy-Vee 1745 Madison Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Hy-Vee on Fleur 4605 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA 50321

Park Avenue Hy-Vee 3215 SE 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50320

Southridge Hy-Vee 1107 E Army Post Road, Des Moines, IA 50315

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee 2395 NW Arterial Drive, Dubuque, IA 52002

Waukee Hy-Vee 1005 E. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263

Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee 1311 4th St. Southwest, Waverly, IA 50677

Mills Civic Hy-Vee 555 S. 51st St., West Des Moines, IA 50265

Valley West Hy-Vee 1700 Valley West Drive, West Des Moines, IA 5026

Additional Events

Balancing Your Blood Sugar Virtual Program Hy-Vee dietitians also offer a program to guide individuals with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes through an action-based virtual group program to reduce sugar intake, control cravings and help reduce inflammation. The virtual sessions are designed to facilitate positive behavior changes through nutrition education, healthy goal planning, group discussions and more. Those participating in the November A1C screening can sign up for the program at a discounted rate. Program participants will receive the following:

Pre-program A1C and biometric screening (in person with your dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

Four 60-minute sessions (every two weeks over an eight-week period)

Post program screenings (in person with your dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

Virtual Freezer Meal Workshops

Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual Freezer Meal Workshops designed to help families save time and money by prepping five flavorful meals. Participants will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added for easy shopping.

Traditional ($10)

In this freezer meal workshop, individuals will learn how to prep every day meals ahead of time to help individuals and families reach their health goals. Registration is available online.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.