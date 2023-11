Four more cases of bird flu found in Clay, Hamilton Counties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in Clay County with a fourth confirmed in Hamilton County.

The three affected sites in Clay County are game bird duck farms, with one of the farms also containing a small backyard mixed species flock.

The affected site in Hamilton County is a flock of commercial breeding chickens.

Cases have started to pop up in the state throughout the last two weeks, including in Buena Vista, Pocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.