Four more cases of bird flu found in Clay, Hamilton Counties

The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in Clay County with a fourth confirmed in Hamilton County.

The three affected sites in Clay County are game bird duck farms, with one of the farms also containing a small backyard mixed species flock.

The affected site in Hamilton County is a flock of commercial breeding chickens.

Cases have started to pop up in the state throughout the last two weeks, including in Buena Vista, Pocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

