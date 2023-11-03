Show You Care
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing woman and her daughter

(WTVG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man is facing charges of sexual abuse.

A criminal complaint says Teodoro Rubio, 63, is accused of sexually abusing a woman years ago when she was a child and that he also sexually abused the woman’s daughter when she was a child.

The woman’s daughter told officials the abuse happened about 10 times over the course of several years.

The child reported the abuse happened when she was in third grade through seventh grade.

