Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - They hadn’t lost a match all year, and Dike-New Hartford did not slip up at the finish line.

The Wolverines took down Hinton 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-16).

DNH dropped one set all season. Senior Payton Petersen, who earned all-tournament captain, led with 20 kills.

The championship marks the third and in the last four seasons for Diane Harms’ Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford will graduate seven seniors.

