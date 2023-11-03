Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship

Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship
By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - They hadn’t lost a match all year, and Dike-New Hartford did not slip up at the finish line.

The Wolverines took down Hinton 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-16).

DNH dropped one set all season. Senior Payton Petersen, who earned all-tournament captain, led with 20 kills.

The championship marks the third and in the last four seasons for Diane Harms’ Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford will graduate seven seniors.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly making false claims after she suffered a gunshot...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for alleged false claim about being shot in the leg
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Iowa...
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz says midseason announcement on son’s 2024 removal against program’s philosophy
A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season
Two people stole cartloads of shoes, clothing, and other goods from a Coralville TJ Maxx...
Organized retail thefts on the rise across eastern Iowa

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Emmett Swartzentruber
Athlete of the Week: Emmett Swartzentruber
Winfield-Mount Union edges Don Bosco 34-29
Winfield-Mount Union edges Don Bosco 34-29
Mount Vernon earns 3A state runner-up after 3-1 loss to Western Christian
Mount Vernon earns 3A state runner-up after 3-1 loss to Western Christian
Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship
Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship