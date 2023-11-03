Dike-New Hartford finishes undefeated season with a 2A state championship
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - They hadn’t lost a match all year, and Dike-New Hartford did not slip up at the finish line.
The Wolverines took down Hinton 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-16).
DNH dropped one set all season. Senior Payton Petersen, who earned all-tournament captain, led with 20 kills.
The championship marks the third and in the last four seasons for Diane Harms’ Wolverines.
Dike-New Hartford will graduate seven seniors.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.