Cedar Rapids Public Library holds annual fall book sale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was the opening day of ‘The Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library’ annual fall book sale.

Instead of throwing away used books or buying new ones, the community is invited to get an early start on holiday shopping or stock up on fall reads.

The library is contributing funds to its literacy outreach programs, and raising community awareness of the library’s programs and services.

There are more than 20-thousand books and collectibles for sale.

The sale will continue to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

