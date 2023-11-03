Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Public Library holds annual fall book sale

There are more than 20-thousand books and collectibles for sale
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was the opening day of ‘The Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library’ annual fall book sale.

Instead of throwing away used books or buying new ones, the community is invited to get an early start on holiday shopping or stock up on fall reads.

The library is contributing funds to its literacy outreach programs, and raising community awareness of the library’s programs and services.

There are more than 20-thousand books and collectibles for sale.

The sale will continue to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
Northeast Iowa Community College announced Dr. Herbert Riedel will be its next president.
NICC President: I was placed on leave for complaining about Board of Trustees Chairman
After Independence farmer Steve Copenhaver lost his battle to esophageal cancer, a group of...
Community finishes harvest for family of Iowa farmer who died of cancer
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season
An Iowa family is reunited with their dog after nearly five months.
Iowa family reunited with dog after nearly 5 months

Latest News

A Dubuque man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and her daughter.
Dubuque man accused of abusing mother and daughter
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds annual fall book sale
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds annual fall book sale
It comes after state party heads called for the leaders of the University of Iowa Democrats to...
Iowa State University Democrats respond to backlash of University of Iowa Democrats statement
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Four more cases of bird flu found in Clay, Hamilton Counties