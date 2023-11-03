Cedar Rapids Metro Disc Golf Club works with City to plant trees at Shaver Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids and a group of disc golf fans are teaming up to help restore a park on the northeast side.

The effort is part of the ReLeaf Plan the city launched after the 2020 Derecho to restore the trees lost in the storm.

“I’m out here today we’re planting trees we’re trying to revive Shaver Park,” said Cedar Rapids Metro Disc Golf Club member Brian Eschen.

So earlier this fall the city received the donation of 295 trees *so how many are being planted today*113 and that will be over the next few days we’re planting 95 today and then the balance will be over the weekend,” said Relief Program Manager for the City of Cedar Rapids Carole Treator.

The 2020 Derecho heavily damaged Shaver Park.

Said Eschen “Oh it’s horrible, this was a nightmare so you couldn’t drive through anywhere, you couldn’t you couldn’t play this because there’s no way there was so many trees down.”

“This group has really adopted this park and and really put a lot of volunteer hours into restoring in the park,” said Treator.

“This park has taken about three years we all play disc golf usually there’s about 8,10 of us said come here and we are competing here we were doing anything from stump grinding like I said we’re running chainsaws we we do this because we wanted to bring this part back. Without us this park today would be in operation,” said Eschen.

“The people that are volunteer here the companies that have volunteered here all the artwork I’m so thankful for him and hopefully people in Cedar Rapids appreciate them,” said Eschen.

