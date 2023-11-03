Show You Care
Benton Co. Supervisors discuss future of county board of health; Virginia Gay Hospitals withdraws offer to be county health

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT
BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday’s county board of supervisors meeting was heated as former county board of health members sought answers into why the board was eliminated on October 3rd.

That means the people of Benton County have been going for nearly a month without a board of health. That’s the entity that oversees public health services in the region.

One former board of health member asked the supervisors to reinstate the former board. “Why don’t you re-apply,” said Supervisor Tracy Seeman.

The county attorney responded as to why the board members were terminated.

“As long as they provided a reason, that’s sufficient to meet the code section,” he said. “It appears the reason is because they are making that choice.”

The former board of health members questioned how engaged the supervisors have been on budget issues. They even accused one member of nodding off in meetings.

“Gary, every time I looked at you, you were sleeping,” said one former board of health member. You asked where all the money was coming from, you approved it.”

“Just because my eyes were closed doesn’t mean I was sleeping,” said Supervisor Gary Bierschenk.

The supervisors had pointed to a budget issue as a reason for the change. The former board of health said it asked the supervisors for more than $70,000 to hire a new position. It was money the supervisors approved, but Virginia Gray Hospital submitted a contract to offer the same services but for cheaper.

“When did that cheaper price come into play, was it before you terminated us, was that before the budget amendment you approved,” said one former board of health member.

“After,” said Seeman.

Representatives from Virginia Gay Hospital were at the meeting, and just before it adjourned, the hospital withdrew its offer.

“There’s been all this controversy, I have other work to do, so you can carry on,” said a representative.

