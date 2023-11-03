Athlete of the Week: Emmett Swartzentruber

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Mid-Prairie Junior Emmett Swartzentruber thought he was a year away from competing for a state cross country championship, boy was he wrong.

Emmett even shocked himself, winning the 2A state cross-country title with a blazing school record time of 15:51.

