Athlete of the Week: Emmett Swartzentruber

By Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Mid-Prairie Junior Emmett Swartzentruber thought he was a year away from competing for a state cross country championship, boy was he wrong.

Emmett even shocked himself, winning the 2A state cross-country title with a blazing school record time of 15:51.

Mid-Prairie Junior Emmett Swartzentruber thought he was a year away from competing for a state cross country championship, boy was he wrong.

