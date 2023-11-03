Show You Care
3 suspects carried out contract killing of teen to prevent her testimony, DOJ says

Lenard White is accused of hiring Keshawn Woods and Sheldon Robinson to murder Isabella Scavelli.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By WFTS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFTS) - Three Florida men are charged with carrying out a contract killing of a 17-year-old high school student to keep her from testifying in a sexual assault case against one of them.

Lenard White is accused of hiring Keshawn Woods and Sheldon Robinson to murder Isabella Scavelli after she and her mother went to authorities in February to report in February she had been assaulted.

The Hernando County sheriff alleged during a Thursday press conference that White found them through social media, offering $5,000 to anyone willing to help him with a “clean up job.”

Authorities said Robinson and Woods went to the teen’s home the following day and knocked on the door.

When it opened, they allegedly fired a barrage of gunshots into the home.

The teen was hit by four bullets and died.

Her mother was seriously wounded, but survived.

If convicted on all the federal counts, including murder for hire, the three suspects would each face mandatory life sentences or the federal death penalty.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

