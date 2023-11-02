WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sky has come a long way since first arriving at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.

She arrived with kennel sores and weighed 26 pounds. To put that into perspective, she currently weighs 45 pounds.

Staff members at ICAC says Sky blossomed in a foster home. While she still struggles during kenneling and being left alone, staff members say they’re proud of how far she’s already come.

This gal with sky blue eyes is ready to start the next chapter with a loving family where she’ll get walks, toys and a comfy bed. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

If you want to adopt a real-life version of Snoopy, here’s your chance.

This Snoopy is a one year-old hound mix. Staff members at the Cedar Valley Humane Society describe him as a total goofball.

Snoopy enjoys other dogs, and it’s unknown how he is around cats. He is a fan of going on walks and chasing a ball in the yard.

Just like Snoopy is to Charlie Brown, this pup is ready to be your loyal friend. Click HERE for the adoption application.

