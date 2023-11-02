Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sky has come a long way since first arriving at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.

She arrived with kennel sores and weighed 26 pounds. To put that into perspective, she currently weighs 45 pounds.

Staff members at ICAC says Sky blossomed in a foster home. While she still struggles during kenneling and being left alone, staff members say they’re proud of how far she’s already come.

This gal with sky blue eyes is ready to start the next chapter with a loving family where she’ll get walks, toys and a comfy bed. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

If you want to adopt a real-life version of Snoopy, here’s your chance.

This Snoopy is a one year-old hound mix. Staff members at the Cedar Valley Humane Society describe him as a total goofball.

Snoopy enjoys other dogs, and it’s unknown how he is around cats. He is a fan of going on walks and chasing a ball in the yard.

Just like Snoopy is to Charlie Brown, this pup is ready to be your loyal friend. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Lucille, Katya, Estrella
WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Katya, Lucille & Estrella
WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala
WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala
WAGNER TAILS: Larkin and Lisa
WAGNER TAILS: Larkin and Lisa