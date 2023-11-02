VA Secretary talks mental health care and other opportunities for veterans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday morning during a press conference at Iowa City’s VA hospital, U.S. VA Secretary Denis McDonough spoke at length about medical options available to veterans.

During his stop at the Iowa City VA Hospital, he mentioned the PACT Act that lets veterans get care and benefits if they were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins. And the COMPACT Act that gives veterans the choice to go to any hospital if they are suicidal.

“Just go ahead and walk into any hospital. Whether you’re enrolled at VA or not, and whether you come into a VA hospital or some other hospital, we will take care of the bills, let’s get you the care that you need today,” said McDonough.

With a heavy emphasis on health care for veterans in rural areas, McDonough also talked about access to farmers.

A number of different illnesses can look the same whether a veteran was exposed to it while serving or not. He said all veterans, including those who work on farms, do not have to prove where the exposure came from.

“I don’t want our veterans to think that they have to think, ‘Where did I get sick? Did I get sick in my field? did I get sick in Basrah? did I get sick in Fallujah?’ Their job is not to worry about where they got sick,” said McDonough. “We want them to know that their service has earned them access to health care at VA.”

