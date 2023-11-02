Show You Care
Typical early November weather for next few days

Temperatures turn even warmer for the next few days in eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Relative to the colder air that was around for the last few days, expect conditions to be a bit more seasonally-appropriate to wrap up the week.

A chilly start is still present for today, though morning temperatures are running several degrees warmer than yesterday’s fairly cold lows. This somewhat warmer start will serve as a starting point to a warmer finish, aided by a notably warmer air mass that has spread into the region in the last 24 hours. Patches of clouds will pass through the area, especially early, but enough sunshine and a light southerly wind will push highs into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday follows a similar path, though more clouds are likely for more of the day. Southwesterly winds will increase a bit, too, with 10 to 20 mph breezes possible in the daytime hours. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s, which will become a common thread for the next few days to follow.

A disturbance brings a chance for a few showers on Saturday, though the chance isn’t all that high (around 20%). Amounts will be light in any given location, and many hours of the day will likely be dry. Sunday previously had a similar slight chance for shower activity, but the latest indications have trended toward a drier outcome. Thus, our forecast now calls for mostly cloudy skies. Both days see highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another disturbance gives us a shot at some showers on Monday, but the risk here also remains fairly low. The more certain outcome from this system will be a change in temperatures for the remainder of the week, going from the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday back to the 40s beyond.

Another slight shower chance is possible next Wednesday.

