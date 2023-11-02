Show You Care
Tama water supply PFOS level above drinking water advisories

(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tama’s water supply was found to have levels of PFAS above drinking water advisories, according to a letter from city staff posted this week.

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are man-made chemicals used to make products stain resistant or waterproof, and they don’t break down in the environment.

The chemicals are linked to cancer and other adverse health conditions.

The test results from Sept. 27 showed the water supply exceeds the EPA’s drinking water lifetime health advisory for PFOS.

In the letter from Tama city staff, they said they’re working with engineers to develop a more modern filtration system to reduce and remove PFAS and PFOS from treated water. They’re also looking into new water sources, such as pre-existing wells and potential new wells.

City staff said boiling, freezing or letting water stand does not reduce PFAS levels, but the EPA is not recommending bottled water at this time.

The Iowa DNR began testing water supplies around the state for these “forever chemicals” in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Iowa DNR said it found the “forever chemicals” in about 45 percent of Iowa’s drinking water systems, with one in 10 being above health limits.

For more information, city staff said residents can call 641-484-6695 or send an email to tamawater@tamacityia.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

