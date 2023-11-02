One person, two dogs dead in Louisa County house fire

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a house fire in Louisa County on Tuesday morning.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a home in the 200 block of North Madison Street in Grandview at around 6 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.

Crews found a resident and two dogs dead inside.

The person has not yet been identified.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected.

