New study shows public could have more awareness of 988 mental health lifeline

A new study shows if more people knew about the 988 number, the volume of people needing using it could skyrocket
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are dialing 988 in a mental health emergency, but a new study shows if more people knew about the resource, the volume of people needing help could overwhelm the system.

The study found not even half of respondents had ever heard of 988.

Drew Martel has been with Foundation 2 for 10 years. Some of what he does involves what’s called a psychological autopsy: going out after a suicide to help family members understand what’s happened.

“A lot of times after suicide, people want to know why,” said Martel.

The purpose of the 988 hotline is to stop suicides before they even happen, but unlike 988′s predecessor, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988 is also for others kinds of distress.

“They’re different in some important ways. Not just in the name change,” said Martel. “That’s really where it’s been positioned, as the frontline for mental health emergencies.”

988 transitioned from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in summer 2022.

Martel said Iowans used the new hotline 31,000 times in the first year, a 142% increase from the previous year, when it was that National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“So the change clearly has impacted its utilization in a positive way,” said Martel.

The new study backs that up.

It found that since 988′s launch there have been increases in call volume across the board. The study also found that, among people the people who participated who had serious mental distress, about a third were “very likely” to use the 988 number in the future.

“I do know that we as a society have to spread the message that there is support out there that’s effective. Because what’s the other option? ‘Oh, I guess we can’t figure out suicide, so don’t’— I mean, that would be a nightmare to me.”

Martel said, from his experience, he knows these calls help people feel less hopeless, and they save lives.

“If you are out there, and you are struggling today, tomorrow, say something to someone and connect with professional supports,” said Martel.

