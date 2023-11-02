Show You Care
Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a Love's in South Carolina when he was pinned between his own pickup truck and a semitruck.(AP Photo)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man who was working on his vehicle in a Love’s Travel Center parking lot was killed when he was hit by a semitruck, officials said.

The collision happened at a Love’s in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 29-year-old John Victor Vanslytman of Maitland, Florida, died at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The coroner said Vanslytman was standing on a six-foot step ladder while working under the hood of his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Then, a semitruck entered the parking lot while attempting to make a turn. It hit Vanslytman, and he was pinned between the semitruck and his own vehicle.

Officials said first responders attempted to resuscitate Vanslytman but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

