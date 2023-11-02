Show You Care
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash

A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is filing a lawsuit after a hayride crash in What Cheer.

They said their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

Amy Stewart and Bronson McCulley said the crash caused several other students to go to the hospital when they were thrown from the ride.

The lawsuit claims David and Victoria Heady organized the party.

David Heady recently resigned as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

It also alleges Dan Brubaker drove in a negligent manner, causing the hayrack to overturn.

No criminal charges have been filed.

