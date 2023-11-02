Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is filing a lawsuit after a hayride crash in What Cheer.

They said their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

Amy Stewart and Bronson McCulley said the crash caused several other students to go to the hospital when they were thrown from the ride.

The lawsuit claims David and Victoria Heady organized the party.

David Heady recently resigned as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

It also alleges Dan Brubaker drove in a negligent manner, causing the hayrack to overturn.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.