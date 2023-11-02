Kirkwood to sell Iowa City campus to Oral B for $6.3 million

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is selling its Iowa City campus to Oral B for $6.3 million, pending a 120-day due diligence period, the college confirmed Thursday.

In January, the college announced plans to close the 6.3 acre campus, located at 1816 Lower Muscatine Road, next to Sycamore Mall.

The college moved most of its Iowa City classes to the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville.

Oral B already has a large facility in Iowa City. It has not said how it plans to use the Kirkwood property.

The deal would close on Dec. 5.

