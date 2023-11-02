Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz clarified his intentions on coaching for the Hawkeyes during his radio show on Wednesday.

During his Tuesday press conference, Kirk Ferentz remained coy about his future, focusing instead on the remaining regular season games. He expressed his displeasure with the timing of the announcement that Brian Ferentz would not be returning to the program after this season, relaying his desire for those types of decisions to be made in the offseason.

Then on Wednesday during his radio show with Gary Dolphin, Kirk cleared up speculation saying, “I hope to keep doing this for quite a while.”

Kirk then sent out a statement after the show saying in part “..I love coaching and my intent is to continue coaching here at the University of Iowa. We have built something very special here and I plan to coach until I am no longer passionate about the game, players, or coaches.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Brian Ferentz has been with the University of Iowa football coaching staff since 2012.
Brian Ferentz reacts to dismissal
Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz