Iowa Democratic Party condemns anti-Semitic letter from Univ. of Iowa Democrats

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Rita Hart, the head of the Iowa Democratic Party, is condemning a letter from the University of Iowa Democrats that she says was anti-Semitic.

According to the Daily Iowan, the group drafted and signed the letter before posting it to social media.

The letter included a phrase associated both with genocide and solidarity with Palestine.

Hart released the following statement:

“The Iowa Democratic Party was recently made aware of a statement made by University Democrats at Iowa, which included problematic anti-semitic slogans including ‘from the river to the sea Palestine will be free.’ Let’s be very clear. That is a call for Jewish genocide and we wholly condemn that offensive language.

The Iowa Democratic Party stands with the innocent civilians, Israeli and Palestinian, that have had their lives ruined by the terrorist group Hamas.

The Iowa Democratic Party has requested the resignations of the student representatives who signed the letter.”

The party is calling for student representatives who signed the letter to resign.

The student group took the original letter down and posted a new version without the phrase later.

It then took that version down after several lawmakers reached out and asked to have it removed.

The group’s vice president told the Daily Iowan the letter was not intended to imply genocide but show support for Palestine.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.