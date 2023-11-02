Show You Care
ImOn Communications adds free Wi-Fi at Marion’s Lowe Park

Marion, Iowa
Marion, Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - ImOn Communications is launching free public Wi-Fi at Lowe Park in Marion.

The added wireless infrastructure adds internet connectivity to the outdoor spaces around the Arts and Environment Center, the Klopfenstein Amphitheater for the Performing Arts and the baseball diamonds.

ImOn Communication said the Wi-Fi was engineered to cover the 180-acre park’s highest-trafficked areas.

“The City’s partnership with ImOn will allow us to provide free Wi-Fi in several of our most popular parks, with Lowe Park being the first,” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “We appreciate ImOn’s dedication to keeping Marion residents connected wherever they gather as it further enhances the quality of life that we enjoy here.”

