Grandmaster of Cedar Rapids taekwondo dojo awards city for “Paving for Progress” projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This year’s “Paving for Progress” construction projects are coming to an end, and the Grandmaster of a taekwondo dojo is thanking the city for its work.

Since 2014, the City of Cedar Rapids has set aside $20 million of local option sales tax dollars each year to make road repairs. As the warm weather comes to an end, so do many of those projects and the street closures that come with them.

Grandmaster Woo Jin Jung of Jung’s Taekwondo has been teaching martial arts for the last 50 years along Mount Vernon Road. However, the last few years have been difficult for people like Aiden Evans to figure out how to use the dojo along that stretch of road because of the paving for progress projects.

“At first, it was pretty rough,” said Evans.

On Wednesday, Grandmaster Jung honored one of the contractors and the city for the work being done on the sidewalks and streets near his business.

“This will really help taekwondo, this community, it brings confidence and everything,” said Grandmaster Jung.

A city spokesperson said work has been completed on 7 of this year’s 18 “Paving for Progress” projects. That includes portions of Oakland Rd, Ushers Ferry, and part of Center Point Road, and they say the rest of the projects are also near completion or are very close to it. While construction on other parts of Mount Vernon Road is expected to continue into 2024, Grandmaster Jung said this project will help the entire community in the future.

“We are very excited about the new roads and the new sidewalks,” he said.

