Above normal trend continues into the weekend with slim rain chances
Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The early part of November features milder weather conditions.
Highs stay in the 50s with lows in the 30s into the early part of next week. During that same time, a series of weak systems push across the Plains and Upper Midwest. Clouds and a few scattered showers will be possible.
However, the rainfall totals through Monday look to be on the light side if you see anything at all. Cooler weather moves back into the forecast by election day next week. Have a great night!
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.