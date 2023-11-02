Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Above normal trend continues into the weekend with slim rain chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The early part of November features milder weather conditions.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs stay in the 50s with lows in the 30s into the early part of next week. During that same time, a series of weak systems push across the Plains and Upper Midwest. Clouds and a few scattered showers will be possible.

While we do have a few small rain chances over the next week, none of them look to amount to...
While we do have a few small rain chances over the next week, none of them look to amount to too much.(KCRG)

However, the rainfall totals through Monday look to be on the light side if you see anything at all. Cooler weather moves back into the forecast by election day next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly making false claims after she suffered a gunshot...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for alleged false claim about being shot in the leg
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Iowa...
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz says midseason announcement on son’s 2024 removal against program’s philosophy
A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Kirk to continue coaching for the Hawks after this season
Two people stole cartloads of shoes, clothing, and other goods from a Coralville TJ Maxx...
Organized retail thefts on the rise across eastern Iowa

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast, Thursday, Evening, November 2nd
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Afternoon, November 2nd
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson brings the latest on a warming trend that...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, November 2