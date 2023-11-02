Above normal trend continues into the weekend with slim rain chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The early part of November features milder weather conditions.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Highs stay in the 50s with lows in the 30s into the early part of next week. During that same time, a series of weak systems push across the Plains and Upper Midwest. Clouds and a few scattered showers will be possible.

While we do have a few small rain chances over the next week, none of them look to amount to too much. (KCRG)

However, the rainfall totals through Monday look to be on the light side if you see anything at all. Cooler weather moves back into the forecast by election day next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.