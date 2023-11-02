$17,000 in missing funds from Iowa Athletic Commission tied to former employee

Iowa (KCRG) - The state Auditor’s office says a former Iowa Athletic Commission employee is connected to more than $17,000 in missing funds.

Iowa Workforce Development says it got a tip in November of last year claiming the former Iowa Athletic Commission’s program planner, Dawn Chamberlain, was “taking money under the table.” She was placed on leave the next day, and an investigation led to her firing a month later. Iowa Workforce Development then asked the state auditor’s office to do a separate investigation.

The state auditor’s report looked at 203 events such as mixed martial arts and professional boxing from January 2020 to December of 2022. It identified Chamberlain as responsible for a large number of tasks within the Iowa Athletic Commission, including athletic event application intake, approving or denying events, and scheduling inspectors, deputies and officials.

Auditor Rob Sand reported the special investigation identified $17,206.29 of uncollected or undeposited funds which includes $12,925.00 of license fees and $4,281.29 in athletic tax which was not received or remitted to the IAC. The report also shows Chamberlain got more than $1,700 dollars worth of gifts, including paid airfare and hotel rooms.

The Auditor’s office laid out some recommendations for the Iowa Athletic Commission to prevent this from happening in the future. Those include separating out the duties that Chamberlain had, sharing more information on payments with the Iowa Department of Revenue, and establishing oversight procedures for purchases by workers.

The auditor’s office noted that records were so poorly kept, it’s possible more funds could be missing. The report was filed with multiple departments including the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Polk County Attorney’s office.

You can read the full state auditor’s report here.

