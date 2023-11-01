Work Release Escape: Michael LaMarlo Lott Jr.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are searching for a man convicted of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Domestic Abuse in the Third Degree after he failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Monday.

40-year-old Michael LaMarlo Lott Jr. was admitted to the work release facility on August 17th, 2023. He is 6′0″ and weighs approximately 218 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

