Tenants forced to vacate building owned by owner of collapsed Davenport apartment

The city of Davenport is condemning a building owned by Andrew Wold.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - The city of Davenport is condemning a building owned by Andrew Wold.

Wold also owned the apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three men and displacing many others.

“The bugs in there, it’s a constant irritation,” Jerry Pinkston, one of the tenants, said. “There’s mold under the sink. The water’s constantly running, you cannot shut it off.”

It didn’t take long for people to start noticing problems in this two-apartment duplex.

For months, they voiced concerns over problems like holes in the ceiling, mold, overflowing sewage in the basement, and broken doors.

Some tenants ended up calling the city asking for an inspection.

After no repairs were made, officials posted a notice to vacate this week.

Four people are now scrambling to find housing. One of them, Antonio Battle, said it’s important people know about these problems.

“It’s a problem, definitely, and I think Andrew Wold needs to see this,” Battle said. “He needs to see real people talk about real things in his properties. And the judges need to see this.”

Tenants said there needs to be justice, not just for them, but also for victims of the building that collapsed in May.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

