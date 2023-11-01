Reported gas leak forces students to evacuate Evansdale schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle School were safely relocated after a gas leak was reported at both schools.

In a message on his Facebook page, Waterloo Community School District Superintendent Jared Smith shared that both schools were dismissed early following the reported leak. At the time of his post, he said that the source of the gas leak had not been identified.

Students were taken to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for parents to pick them up.

