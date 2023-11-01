Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Reported gas leak forces students to evacuate Evansdale schools

Students at Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle School were safely relocated after a gas leak...
Students at Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle School were safely relocated after a gas leak was reported at both schools.(Live 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle School were safely relocated after a gas leak was reported at both schools.

In a message on his Facebook page, Waterloo Community School District Superintendent Jared Smith shared that both schools were dismissed early following the reported leak. At the time of his post, he said that the source of the gas leak had not been identified.

Students were taken to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for parents to pick them up.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

Michael LaMarlo Lott Jr
Work Release Escape: Michael LaMarlo Lott Jr.
A stack of presidential preference cards is pictured at a Democratic Party caucus in Iowa City...
Iowa Democrats can now request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for 2024 caucuses
Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick...
Nighttime becomes the right time for November football in the Big Ten, like it or not. Bundle up
Reuters is reporting that Qatar is brokering a deal between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas to allow...
Qatar brokering deal between Egypt, Israel, Hamas to allow evacuations from Gaza