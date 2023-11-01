Organized retail thefts on the rise across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 2021, organized retail theft has been a major cause for concern for national and Eastern Iowa law enforcement.

Cedar Rapids Police say they’ve seen a 34% increase this year compared to their 5-year average. Coralville Police say 2022 saw more than 300 more thefts than 2021, in addition to an upward trend in thefts for 2023.

But one Marion police officer says many businesses are aware of his trend, leading them to invest in loss prevention tactics that make it easier for law enforcement to solve these crimes.

“Locally, speaking here in Iowa, it seems like a lot of businesses, business establishments have some pretty good video cameras. And so a lot of times, they get footage of the person or the vehicle they’re leaving in or they get a description... But sometimes it doesn’t always work that way. They left in a vehicle, the store didn’t see them leave, they don’t know which way they went, they don’t know when they left... it’s a little bit harder.” said Marion Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Daubs.

Though, this increase in organized theft doesn’t necessarily mean more Iowans are committing these crimes. According to the Coralville Police, a majority of the people stealing come from out of town.

Although the reasons behind why these crimes are still on the rise are unclear, Officer Daubs theorized that it could be related to the holiday season, and these individuals are looking to get holiday gifts for as cheap as possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.